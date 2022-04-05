SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer who police said was linked to "racist and disturbing" online posts has resigned from his job.
Authorities said Aaron Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave with no police power after the posts were revealed through a blog post. He was ordered to meet with Springfield police internal affairs investigators at a.m. Tuesday.
Before that interview started, police said Nichols resigned from his position as a police officer for Springfield.
Police had reported there were comments posted on social media by Nichols using an online profile. An internal investigation was launched after this discovery.
"The Springfield Police Department is committed to a complete and thorough investigation into the comments and actions of Aaron Nichols, regardless of his resignation," a press release from police said.
