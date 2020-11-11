DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An officer who intervened to save the life of a suicidal person was recognized by Decatur police.
Officer Heatherton received the Livesaving award from Chief James Getz on Wednesday. Authorities said this officer was responsible for helping to save a person's life in July.
Authorities said the officer saw the person hanging in a closet through a window, then entered the residence. They lifted the person's body with one arm and used the other hand to untie them.
Heatherton then carried the person to Decatur Ambulance Service officials, who provided medical aid.
Police said the person survived due to the officer stepping up.
"The actions of Ofc. Heatherton are deserving of receiving this award and we are very proud," Decatur police said in a Facebook post. "Congratulations!"
