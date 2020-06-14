DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police find two guns after officers heard gunshots on Friday night in the Old Kind's Orchard neighborhood.
Decatur Police said on Friday at 1:30 a.m. officers were in the Old King's Orchard neighborhood when they heard gunshots. They believed the shots came from the 200 block of West Packard Street.
When responding officers arrived on scene, they found all the vacant homes in the area locked, no shell casings, damage or reported injuries. Officers explained after 30 minutes of searching some left, while a few stayed on scene.
Sergeant Brandon Rolfs reported, the officers that stayed noticed just moments after 2 a.m. a group of 7 to 8 men ran out of vacant house on the Southeast corner of Packard and Union and into a house near-by.
When Decatur Police searched the vacant home and found two rifles, one in the garbage-can the other in the basement, with large magazines. One shell casing was also recovered from the house.
The guns recovered were a Century Arms SKS 6.62x39 Rifle and a Ruger Mini-14, a .223 caliber firearm, and multiple loaded magazines, DPD reported.
"These are very dangerous weapons and there is not enough body armor to stop the amount of rounds they (suspects) had," explained Sgt. Rolfs.
Police sent the guns to the Illinois State Police crime lab to test for DNA and finger prints.
DPD said their goal is to get weapons off the streets and out of the wrong hands.
No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers.
