SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police make eight arrests after conducting a detail, confronting gun-related activity in Springfield.
According to police, on the evening of June 19 and the morning hours of June 20, members of the Springfield Police Department conducted a detail during which Officers made eight arrests and recovered eight firearms.
The following subjects were arrested:
- Jamal M. Karim, 22, of Springfield, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm- no FOID.
- Marquis D. Davenport, 19, of Springfield, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm- no FOID.
- Denzel A. Washington, 19, of Springfield, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm –no FOID.
- Donavan D. Brooks, 28, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm –no FOID.
- Jason H. Marshall, 20, of Springfield, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and possession of a firearm – no FOID.
- Howard L. Beasley, 26, of Peoria, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
- Percy E. Cook, 26, of Peoria, was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
- Roman I. Hampton, 24, of Peoria, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
