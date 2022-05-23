SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A large pop-up party in Springfield led to 3 people being arrested.
On Sunday at 12:12 a.m., Officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit responded to the 2700 block of South 6th Street for a large pop-up party.
An officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle that was occupied by multiple people. According to police, the vehicle fled the area, hit a fence and everyone inside it fled on foot.
After a short foot case, officers arrested two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old from Peoria.
Officers recovered 3 pistols during the incident. One of them had been reported stolen from Lincoln.
The suspects were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm No-FOID and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
One of the 19-year-olds was in possession of the stolen firearm, so he also faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427. Booking photos may be released.
