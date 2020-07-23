URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former police officer in training faces charges after authorities said he made unwanted sexual advances toward a fellow classmate.
Prosecutors said 38-year-old Brian D. Sample of Poplar Grove sexually abused the victim after the two of them went to get dinner Tuesday night. The News-Gazette reports the Coles County woman was driving at 8:30 p.m. when they were returning to their living quarters at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute campus, located in the Orchard Downs complex on South Race Street.
While they were driving, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Sample put his hand between the woman's legs and placed his mouth on her breast over her clothes. She told him to take keep his hands off her.
When they were outside of the vehicle, Sample allegedly grabbed the woman's head and kissed her lips. She pushed him away and went to her apartment, according to Rietz.
The woman quickly called a PTI administrator to report what happened. University of Illinois police detectives then began investigating.
U of I police said they interviewed Sample Tuesday night before his arrest happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect and victim were in their fourth week of training. Sample had been hired to work for the Byron Police Department, located in Ogle County in northern Illinois.
Sample has been expelled from PTI. The News-Gazette attempted to contact Byron's police chief, Todd Murray, but he could not immediately be reached for comment.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony count, and a Class 4 felony count of criminal sexual abuse. Judge Adam Dill set Sample's bail at $20,000 and told him to return to court Sept. 1.
U of I Police Lt. Joe McCullough told the newspaper Sample was issued a no trespass order for the U of I campus.
