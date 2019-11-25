DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of stealing Red Bull worth of hundreds of dollars from Target was recently arrested.
Decatur police said on the afternoon of Nov. 22, they found 25-year-old Wade L. Davis pushing a shopping cart full of Red Bull away from the store in the 3300 block of N. Water St. They said he knew he didn’t have enough money on his card to buy the drinks and left after scanning the card in the self-checkout lane.
Davis said he planned to sell the Red Bull after taking it, according to sworn statements.
He has two past convictions on his record for larceny and burglary. In relation to this case, he’s charged with retail theft.
Davis’ bond is set at $9,400 in Macon County.