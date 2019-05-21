DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender sexually assaulted a woman in Decatur, police say.
Sworn statements say Nathan C. Parnell, 40, committed the crime on Sunday. The document says he told the woman he wanted to “teach her what it felt like to be raped” and wouldn’t let her leave the house they were in.
Parnell has two past convictions on his record, including one for aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Macoupin County from 2004 and a 2009 violation of the sex offender registration act in Morgan County.
The suspect’s bond is set at $1 million. He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.