LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are releasing more information after a man held a three hour long standoff with officers in the Lincoln Walmart parking lot.
Police said on Friday, Oct. 9 around 10:10 p.m. they were called to the McDonalds at 1007 Hickox Dr. for a man who was passed out in the handicap parking space.
Police found the man who they said appeared to be under the influence.
They told him to get out of the vehicle, but they said the man instead backed out, hit a curb, lost a tire, and took off westbound on Woodlawn Rd. to Malerich Dr. to Herndon Dr. and south into the Walmart parking lot.
In the parking lot, he was surrounded by police.
The man indicated to police he had a gun and was suicidal, officers said.
A perimeter was set up to make sure employees and residents were aware of what was going on and were safe.
A negotiator was brought in. After a three hour standoff, the man was taken into custody peacefully.
He was taken to a Springfield hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The man was not arrested and no charges have been field yet. However, the case is being reviewed by the Logan County State's Attorney's office.
The man's name is not being released by police at this time, but they did confirm he is not a Lincoln resident.
