DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department reports a recent rise in motor vehicle thefts in the Decatur area.
According to police, they have seen a rise in thefts, particularly Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Most of the vehicles targeted have been base model trims of 2015-or-newer Hyundais and 2011-or-newer Kias.
DPD suggests taking the following precautionary measures to best protect your vehicle :
- Park your car in the garage if you have one.
- Use an anti-theft steering wheel locking device.
- Keep your doors locked at all times.
- Report any suspicious activity, especially during evening or overnight hours.
