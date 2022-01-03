DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students in Decatur Public Schools return to class on Jan. 5, but a growing number of parents, students and staff told WAND News they are concerned about their safety in the classroom and hallways.
Ryan Neff told WAND News his daughter was suspended from Stephen Decatur Middle School for a day after she recorded a fight last month at school. He said school officials told his daughter to delete the video, but he has kept a copy.
"I don't want my kid to be the victim or something bad happen to her, and they're telling other kids to delete the footage," Neff explained.
For months, parents, students and staff have been telling Decatur Public Schools board members the violence is getting out of control.
"My son was recently the victim of violence at McArthur High School. I don't feel that the kids are protected," Veronica Smiley, a Decatur mom, told the board on Sept. 28.
"He was followed from school - Hope Academy - by another child, an 11-year-old child, and he pulled a gun out on him," Kenseta Jackson, another Decatur mom, told the Board on Sept. 28 about her child.
"The student body feels as though a course of action needs to take place to restore a sense of peace and safety within our schools and within our walls," Eisenhower High School student and student ambassador Skyler Tracy said at an Oct. 12 board meeting.
In mid-November, WAND News asked the district's assistant superintendent, tasked with running the DPS Violence Prevention Initiative, what was being done.
"We are doing more bag checks and we've always done that anyway. We wand when we have our games, and we're going to continue to do those things and just more training," Dr. Rochelle Clark told WAND News on Nov. 16.
After growing calls for action, WAND News asked Clark what specifically was being done to address fights and violence.
"Kids look at it if you have a fight this week and maybe a fight next week, they are thinking, 'man we're fighting almost every day or every week,' and that's not always the case," Clark added.
"It's not every day, it's not even every week," she explained regarding the violent incidents.
But reports from Decatur police tell a different story. In the first 18 weeks of the semester, the school resource officer at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools each called for back-up from officers 41 times. The school resource officer at Stephen Decatur Middle School called 39 times. In total, within the first semester of the school year, Decatur police responded to the three schools 121 times.
"It seems like its pretty much on the regular here, and that they want to sweep this under the rug and act like nothing's happening," Neff told WAND News.
The station first reached out to DPS on Dec. 22 and was repeatedly told no one was available for an interview.
On Monday, a district spokeswoman sent WAND News a copy of a letter sent home to parents before the winter break. The letter let parents know about a Reset program launching the first week in January, hoping to address school violence.
The first Reset initiative includes four changes to the student handbook, cracking down on the student dress code, defining school threats, adding expulsion as a possible action for students who repeatedly bully or hurt others, and defining school disruptions.
WAND News will continue to follow the Reset program and the impact it has on violence in the district.
