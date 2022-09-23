OAK FOREST, Ill. (WAND) - Four people are dead following a barricade situation and fire in Oak Forest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
NBC Chicago reported, there was a barricade situation in Oak Forest just after 7 a.m. on Ann Marie Lane.
According to officials, residents were asked to shelter in place for several hours. Just after 10 a.m. authorities said there was no longer a threat to the community.
Further details weren't immediately released, but a fire was also reported in the same area.
Smoke could be seen coming from a building in the same location as crews worked to put out flames.
Oak Forest High School reported it was under a "hold in place," meaning students can still come to school but cannot leave. School remained in session.
