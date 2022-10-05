CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police responded to a report of car jacking near the the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive late Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found a 67-year-old male victim from Champaign who reported that he had been rear-ended by an SUV before pulling over to exchange information.
The victim told police that the occupants of the SUV exited their vehicle wearing masks, exposed a firearm, and demanded money.
After complying with the demands, the victim reports the subjects struck him in the face with the weapon, and fled from the scene in his vehicle and in the SUV.
Police say the suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Interstate 57. The stolen vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Avalon with license plate ZZ64404.
The victim reported minor injuries, including a broken tooth.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any additional information referring to the incident is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545.
