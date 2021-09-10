DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a crash Friday evening in Decatur.
The crash at Wood Street and Edward Street happened in front of New Salem Baptist Church. At 7 p.m., police were still on the scene.
A white SUV could be seen in front of the church, and a silver passenger car could be seen in the road with front-end damage.
It's unclear if there were any injuries in this crash.
WAND News will update this story as it learns more.
