CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -Champaign police were called out for a shooting Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around noon in the 600 block of Teal Cove.
A male victim was shot, and taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
WAND News is working to learn the condition of the victim and whether anyone is in custody.
Stay with us on-air and online for more on this breaking story.
