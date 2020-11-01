CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a shots fired incident at the University of Illinois campus overnight and are urging students to take precautions
At 12:08 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Second and Green streets for reports of shots fired.
Police said they got the scene under control within four minutes and arrested two people. Police said no one was injured and nobody involved was affiliated with the university.
Police said students did not receive an Illini-Alert about this incident because it was resolved so quickly. Police said they use Illini-Alert emergency notifications only for incidents which present an immediate risk to campus, and that immediate risk ended when the incident was resolved.
There are some precautions that police want you to always keep in mind to protect yourself and others.
- Stay together. Don't walk alone at night. Travel in groups and in well-lit areas. Call 217-333-1216 for a SafeWalks escort if you need one.
- Be alert. Maintaining awareness of your surroundings is critical, especially when traveling at night. Wearing headphones or looking at your phone diminishes your ability to respond to your surroundings. Walk with purpose, and stay attentive.
- Trust your instincts. If it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Call police if something looks odd — we're happy to assist, and even the smallest bit of information could prevent another crime.
- Watch out for each other. Call 911 immediately if you or someone else is in danger. The University encourages students to take appropriate action to protect others’ safety by reducing students’ fear of legal or disciplinary consequences to the victim or themselves. For more information, please review the Medical Amnesty and Good Samaritan procedures.
- If you choose to consume alcohol, please be responsible. Remember your ability to respond is diminished by overconsumption of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.