DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Decatur police responded to a traffic crash at S. Jasper and E. Whitmer, early Thursday morning.
The intersection of S. Jasper and E. Whitmer are currently closed while police investigate.
Anyone traveling in the area should drive with caution or seek an alternative route.
Police were called to the scene at 7:47 a.m.
At this time, there is no other information available.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
