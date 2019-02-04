URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police were called to Urbana High School on Monday afternoon.
Police say the school was on lock down because of fights.
WAND News saw multiple people being taken out of the building in handcuffs.
Police say a large fight broke out at the school. At this time they are still trying to figure out what happened.
No other details have been released and police were still on scene on Monday afternoon.
Students were being dismissed at 1:25 p.m.
WAND News will update this story as more details become available.