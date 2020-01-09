DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Olive Street between Warren and Water streets in Decatur around 12:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. DPD was on scene putting up crime scene tape shortly after the call came out.
Authorities later told WAND-TV the victim was a 20-year-old Decatur man. He went to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
Police found several shell casings in the area of the shooting.
WAND will continue to update this story with more details as information is released by police.