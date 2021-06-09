CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are mourning the loss of a retired police officer.
Jonathan Westfield passed on June 5, 2021, a Facebook post from the police department said.
The retired officer was a school resource officer for most of his career. In that role, he worked to build positive relationships with community youth, police said.
