CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for the person who fired a gun inside a Family Dollar and robbed the store.
Officers were called the the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of N. Market St. around 10:30 a.m.
The suspect came in, showed a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.
Police said the robber fired the gun inside the store and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled northbound on foot and may have gotten into a light-colored vehicle in the area.
A surveillance photo of the suspect was released. The robber is described as light complected, approximately 5'08" tall and thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with "PUMA" on the front, longer white shorts with a thick dark-colored stripe down the side, and black shoes with white soles. The suspect's face was covered with a blue bandana.
It is unknown if the suspect was a male or female.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.