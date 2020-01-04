ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say the man who took a woman hostage in a Rockford bank sexually assaulted her before surrendering to authorities after a six-hour standoff.
Police arrested Nicholas August, 39, of Rockford, on charges of criminal assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.
Police say the woman, a 39-year-old bank employee, was treated at the hospital for life threatening injuries.
August entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and threatened employees with a pellet gun that resembled a real gun. According to the Rockford Register Star, he took a woman hostage before ordering other employees out of the building.
Negotiators from Rockford police and the FBI talked with August during the standoff, and a Winnebago County SWAT team was brought to the scene. August surrendered to police around 9 p.m. Friday. The hostage left the building with him and was ushered away by officers.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Friday the robbery and hostage situation appeared to be random. He said investigators don’t believe the bank employee was targeted.
August was wanted on warrants for aggravated domestic battery and a probation violation before his arrest Friday, police said.