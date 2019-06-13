DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say robbed and threatened a 96-year-old victim is behind bars.
Police say they responded after 4:30 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Edwards St. in Danville after hearing a report of a home invasion. They say Marcus Edwards, 52, entered a home through a kitchen window, used a baseball bat to push and poke the victim and stole money from his wallet.
A press release says police found blood on the scene that belonged to Edwards, who was cut while climbing through the broken window. They arrested him in the 1800 block of E. Main St, where they say he had cuts on his arms.
Edwards is in Vermilion County custody and faces charges of home invasion, aggravated battery to an elderly citizen and theft.
Officers want anyone with information on the alleged home invasion to call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.