CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested after police said they threatened to kill a man in front of his 6-year-old son.
The News Gazette reports 23-year-old Trevoy Fonville and 24-year-old Elijah Duckworth were both charged Monday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
Police said they robbed a man on Staley Rd. in Champaign.
The two were arrested at a home in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle in Rantoul.
Police said the 23-year-old victim and his 6-year-old son were walking home around 12:15 p.m. Friday after the man had used the ATM at the Circle K on Staley Rd.
Police said a silver Ford pickup truck pulled into the parking lot, and Duckworth and Fonville got out and confronted the victim about an old dispute.
The victim said he had known the suspects for years.
The victim tried to walk away, but police said the suspects told him they had guns and if he tried anything, they would shoot him and kill him in front of his young son.
The suspects took the victim's cash and got away with only $20, police said.
Police said a woman who was driving the truck the suspects were in, Dashiona Fonville, was already arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
>>Woman charged in armed robbery, 2 men wanted
Police said she recorded the holdup on her phone.
Police said shortly after that robbery, a silver truck was involved in a shots-fired call near Crescent Dr. The registered owner of that truck was Dashiona Fonville.
She is in custody on a $200,000 bond and is due back in court Aug. 13.
Trevoy Fonville has prior convictions for vehicular hijacking and residential burglary.
Duckworth has prior convictions for aggravated battery, obstructing justice and theft.
Their bonds are set at $250,000. They are due in court July 9 for a probable cause hearing.