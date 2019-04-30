DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man stole a safe from his parents in a Decatur burglary, police say.
Sworn statements say security cameras showed 18-year-old Brandon M. Diggs entering the house of his mother and stepfather without permission before midnight on April 27. They say he could be seen playing video games before appearing to search the ground for a power cord. The camera then shut off at about 2:30 a.m.
The mother then discovered the safe, which weighs between 80 and 100 pounds, was missing the next morning. Officers say the safe had between $8,000 and $9,000 in cash inside of it, along with jewelry, titles for trucks, trailers and boats, and a child’s ADHD medication.
Diggs is facing charges of theft over $500 and leaving the scene. His bond is set at $3,000 in Macon County.