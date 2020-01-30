CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student was scammed my someone claiming to work for the federal government, police said.
Authorities said the victim received the call Wednesday afternoon, when the person said her social security number had been compromised. She was told to buy $1,600 in gift cards and give the caller the card information.
Police said she completed that transaction and later contacted law enforcement.
Anyone who has experienced this scam or a something similar should contact their local police department.