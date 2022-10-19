SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police announced another Scott's Law related crash less than 24 hours after the previous two.
A driver hit an ISP squad car a little after midnight on October 19 in Cook County. The trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.
The driver of the 2023 Land Rover that struck the vehicle was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and issued a citation for a violation of Scott's Law - Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle.
The day before, an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham and two construction workers were killed by a passenger car on the Iowa/Illinois border.
There have been 21 ISP Move Over Law-related crashes this year and eight troopers have sustained injuries. The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced it would increase patrols for Scott's Law violations during the month of October.
