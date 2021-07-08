URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police are searching for a man who they said entered a woman's home and sexually assaulted her.
Police said it happened at 2:14 a.m. Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Villa Lane in Urbana to a report of a sexual assault. The 27-year-old victim told officers she had been sexually assaulted in her home.
The victim explained a man came into her house while she was asleep. She woke up and found him in her bedroom. The suspect the put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream. The victim said the man got onto the bed and sexually assaulted her and then left.
Police described the suspect as a black male with short hair. He stands at 5'09' to 5'10' tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red lines and circle pattern on it and black shorts.
Detectives and officers at the Urbana Police Department are actively investigating this incident. ISP Crime Scene Investigators have also been assisting with the investigation. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
