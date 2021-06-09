DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are searching for a missing child.
Tashia L. Allen is 12 years old and was last seen in the 1300 block of E. Division on Monday, June 7.
She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is of light brown complexion.
Tashia was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes, a blue collared short-sleeve shirt, and her hair up in a red ponytail.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts should contact the police at 217-424-2711
