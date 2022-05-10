DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police are searching for Abbie Brandenburg, a woman who police say was last seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
According to police, Brandenburg was last seen driving a 2009 red Ford Edge. A traffic camera spotted Brandenburg traveling north over the Denmark Road Bridge over Lake Vermilion.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, but believe Brandenburg has been having some mental issues.
Police report Brandenburg does not have her glasses, cellphone or cash on her, nor has her credit card been recently used.
If anyone has any information please contact the Danville Police Department at (217)431-2250.
