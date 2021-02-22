DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are looking for information about a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
According to police, officers were dispatched at around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, to the 1100 block of E Henderson, for reports of shots being fired.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the area after arriving on the scene.
Shortly after, a victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nearby witnesses and the victim were only able to provide the police with little to no information on a suspect.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
