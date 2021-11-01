CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information in a recent armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Champaign. .
According to officials, on October 31, at approximately 11:59 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the Family Dollar store located at 1204 N. Market St. for the report of an armed robbery.
Police say, after arriving on the scene they learned a suspect approached the cash register just before store closing, displayed a handgun and waved it side to side while demanding cash.
Officials say the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and walked out of the store.
No injuries were reported to police.
Police describe the suspect to be a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, khaki pants, and a pair of grey and white tennis shoes.
Police say it is possible the suspect fled the parking lot in a red sports utility vehicle.
The investigation remains on-going and anyone with information about this incident or the individual involved is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
