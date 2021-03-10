SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a shooting incident that took place at Eisenhower Pool on Jan. 10.
According to police, an unknown suspect fired several shots at a red, 4 door Nissan, in the parking lot of Eisenhower Pool.
The shots fired struck two females inside the car.
The unknown suspect, who was believed to be 5’7”-5’9”, thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light shirt underneath, and dark pants, fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
If you have information about this shooting incident or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.
