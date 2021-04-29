DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are now searching for suspect who shot a woman in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of W. William St. Officers said the victim was a 22-year-old woman and confirmed her wounds were non-life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.
After the shooting, police asked the public to avoid the area of William and Pine. They said they were looking for a white male person with shaggy hair and a black Nike zip up sweatshirt.
The police have identified the suspect as Keith M. Lowe 18, and have obtained an arrest warrant for Lowe, for attempted first degree murder.
The police believe this was not a random act and there is no indication at this time that any other suspects were involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police (217-424-2711) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
