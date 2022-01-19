SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Two suspects are wanted by Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers after an aggravated robbery at Microtel Inn & Suites.
According to police, on Saturday, January 8, at 3:20 a.m., two male suspects approached the front desk clerk of the Microtel Inn & Suites located at 2636 Sunrise Dr. and demanded money from the register.
Police say one of the males appeared to have a handgun in his right coat pocket, which he began pointing at the clerk.
Both suspects were reported to have fled from the hotel on foot after taking the money tray from the register.
If you have any information about this Robbery call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on online, or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
