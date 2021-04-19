DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery that took place in the 500 block of E Stuart.
According to police, on April 13 between 8:00 – 9:00 p.m., a man was walking in the area of the 500 block of E Stuart when he was struck in the face with an unknown object, causing him to fall to the ground.
While on the ground, the victim looked up and observed a suspect pointing a shotgun at his body.
Two other suspects began going through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet.
The three suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
All three suspects were described as black males, possibly in their mid to late teens.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
