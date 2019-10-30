SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties need help finding the suspects in a recent armed robbery.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Enos in Springfield on Oct. 19 for the report of a robbery. A victim told police his cellphone and money were taken from him.
One of the men was armed with a gun and the other armed with a knife. The first suspect was a black male, had a skinny build, was wearing a black and white Nike jacket with a black bandana over his face. The second suspect was a black male with “twisty” style hair braids.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.