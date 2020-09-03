DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a Decatur homicide and an attempted murder.
Delahn L. Amos is wanted for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.
The murder warrant stems from the homicide of Demetrius Maclin that happened at the intersection of N. Edward and W. Grand on Aug. 26.
He also has an attempted murder warrant out for an incident that happened in the 1100 block of N. College the night of Aug. 27.
Amos is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Decatur Police immediately.
A $10 million bond is set for the first degree murder charge. A $1 million bond is set for the attempted murder charge.
