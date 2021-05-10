DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are seeking information regarding a homicide case that took place in Decatur back in December.
According to police, on December 22, 2020 at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S Haworth in reference to a deceased individual being located in the area.
The individual was later identified as Timothy Clemmons.
Police say Clemmons was abducted the previous day in the 1300 block of N Water. His car was located in this block, with evidence of a physical altercation near his vehicle.
Police believe a silver-colored Chevrolet Venture Van to be involved in this crime.
If you have any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS, or you can contact Detective Patient at 542-3486.
