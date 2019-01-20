SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a child under the age of one was found shot in Springfield.
Around 8:19 A.M., Springfield Police Department responded to a reports of shots fired and a child not breathing in the 100 block of West Laurel. Upon arrival police found a child who had been struck by a bullet in her lower body.
The victim was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Johns Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
Officers located multiple adults on the scene including the victim's parents. Springfield Police Department have begun an investigation.
Police are now searching for Tarvelle Williams, 30, of Springfield in relation to this shooting.