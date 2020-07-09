SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police need your help to find a man who went missing near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana.
Daniel "Danny" Crosby of Carterville, Illinois, was last seen near the fairgrounds in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.
Family and friends have not been able to contact him since that date.
He was reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at (217) 782-4750.
