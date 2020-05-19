DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police want your help finding suspects in a Decatur shooting.
Authorities said they responded at about 3:03 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of E. Olive St. for a report of shots fired. A 16-year-old male then showed up at a hospital with three lower body gunshot wounds, all of which were not life-threatening.
A Tuesday update said two men were seen getting out of a tan Jeep Cherokee in the area of the shooting. Officers said both men were black, had medium complexions and were in their early 20's.
One of the suspects was about 6 feet tall, had a thin build and wore a face covering, a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said. Officers described the other as about 5-foot-8 with a thicker build. They said he wore a face mask, dark-colored clothes and bright blue shoes.
Witnesses reported hearing five shots fired from the 2200 block of E. Olive St., then watching the men run back to the Jeep. Police said the vehicle left eastbound on Logan.
Police said the reports of gunshots and the victim who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds are "likely related".
Anyone with information should call the Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division at (217)423-2734. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.
Information that leads to an arrest for the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week will mean a reward of at least $500.
