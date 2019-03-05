RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police want public help in the search for a person.
Officers are looking for Melvin Fox. They say he was last seen in the South Pointe area of Rantoul at 7:49 p.m.
Police say he was wearing a red-striped shirt and dark pants. They say people should not approach him because he is non-verbal.
It’s unclear why law enforcement is looking for this person. WAND-TV placed a call with police learn more and did not immediately hear back.
