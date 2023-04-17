DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department needs your help to find the people responsible for a violent robbery at a motel last week.
Police were called to the Soy City Motel at 1828 E. Eldorado on April 10 at 4:45 p.m. for a robbery.
The victim told officers he was standing outside in the parking lot of the motel when two suspects approached him.
The victim said "without provocation" these suspects began hitting him multiple times, knocking him to the ground and removing an undisclosed amount of money from his pocket.
The suspects then entered a tan colored older style Toyota brand SUV and drove off the lot going westbound on Eldorado Street.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
