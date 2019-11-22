LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Lincoln need help identifying those responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Over the last several weeks the Lincoln Police Department has been investigating the burglaries. Police were able to obtain images from a recent burglary on Nov. 19.
The images were taken in the evening or early morning hours in the 100 block of N. Jefferson Street.
In the photos there are at least two suspects getting into cars and taking items.
Anyone with information on the two subjects should contact the Lincoln Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 217-732-3000.