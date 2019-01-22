DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A school secretary accused of sexually assaulting a student is facing charges.
The woman in custody is Kassie M. Benton, 24, who officers say has worked as a secretary at Eisenhower High School in Decatur. Police say a student who was 17 at the time went to Benton’s Mt. Zion house in March of 2018, where sexual acts happened.
Sworn statements say Benton gave the student rides at least several dozen times to class.
A DPS press release says Benton is suspended pending the investigation. The district has started an investigation into the situation.
"The safety of our students is a high priority at Decatur Public Schools," the release said.
Benton is charged with criminal sexual assault. Statements say her bond is set at $40,000.
Mt. Zion police and Decatur police are involved in this investigation.