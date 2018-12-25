CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Champaign Police are asking for your help in three Christmas Eve shootings.
The first one happened just after 10:30 P.M. Monday on North McKinley Avenue. Police received reports of a shooting. When they arrived there was no victim but they were informed that a 32-year-old male was at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Just over a half hour later, at 11:08 P.M., Champaign Police received reports of a person shot on the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. They found a 29-year-old female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.
While investigating the two shootings, police were informed that a third victim, a 54-year-old male, arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The location where this happened is undetermined at this time.
Champaign Police are processing information and evidence from all three incidents. Preliminary information suggests the shootings are not related and are not random acts of violence. There is no suspect information available at this time.
Police ask anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shootings to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.