DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they're still seeking assistance in a Decatur homicide investigation.
Authorities said they responded to a shots fired call at about 12:39 a.m. on July 5, 2018. They found a gunshot victim laying in a driveway at 1245 E. Whitmer St.
The victim was attending at party at this address, police said, when someone shot them in the driveway.
If anyone has any information about this homicide, they can reach Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. Tips submitted to them can be anonymous, and information leading to an arrest can mean a reward of $500 or more.
Decatur police are labeling this case as the Crime of the Week.