CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public can show support to Jeffrey Creel, a Champaign police officer wounded in the same shooting that killed Chris Oberheim, by sending cards.
Champaign authorities said cards can be sent to Creel by care of the Champaign Police Department, which is located at 82 E. University Ave. People can show their well-wishes for the officer as he recovers.
Creel was released from the hospital in the last week. He was shot three times in an exchange of gunfire between police and suspect Darion Lafayette on the morning of May 19. Oberheim and Lafayette both lost their lives in the shooting.
People can also show support to the Oberheim family by donating to a GoFundMe account, which as of 3 p.m. Tuesday had raised over $126,000.
