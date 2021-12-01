SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime stoppers are seeking information about a recent burglary and criminal damage incident in Springfield.
According to police, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, between 1:30 -2:00 a.m., a white male suspect burglarized and damaged 3 vehicles at Precision Auto Detailing and attempted to gain entry to The Taco Joint, located at 230 E. South Grand Ave.
Police need help identifying the individual in the above photos.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident please, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on their website, or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500.
